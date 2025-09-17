ECI revises guidelines: Colored candidate photos, serial numbers on EVMs 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced new guidelines for the design and printing of electronic voting machine (EVM) ballot papers. The changes are aimed at improving clarity for voters ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The revised guidelines include larger color photographs of candidates, uniform font sizes for names, and pink-colored 70 GSM paper specifically for assembly elections.

Election improvement Changes part of ECI's ongoing efforts The ECI said these changes are part of its ongoing efforts to streamline and improve election processes. "The initiative is in line with the 28 initiatives already taken by the ECI in the past six months to streamline and improve election processes and enhance convenience for voters," it said in a statement. The new guidelines will be first implemented in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections.

Twitter Post Check out the notification here ECI revises guidelines to make EVM Ballot Papers more readable. Starting from Bihar, EVMs to have colour photographs of candidates for the first time. Serial number to also be displayed more prominently pic.twitter.com/hcf3EACeoO — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

Design enhancements Candidate photos to occupy 3-fourths of space The new EVM ballot papers will now feature color photographs of candidates occupying three-fourths of the photo space. This is aimed at improving visibility and making it easier for voters to identify their preferred candidates. The serial numbers of candidates/NOTA will also be printed in the international form of Indian numerals. The font size will be 30 and in bold for clarity.