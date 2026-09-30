ECI removes extra SIR declaration from Form 6

An examination of Form 6 on voters.eci.gov.in on Wednesday showed that the declaration form was only available for the 13 states where the SIR is ongoing.

The declaration, according to the Indian Express, was removed after Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised concerns, arguing that such amendments can only be made by the Union Law Ministry under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.