Bengal hotels can host only local residents during polling: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a directive barring hotels in West Bengal from accommodating non-residents of the local constituency during the pre-poll and polling period. The order came into effect at 6:00pm on Tuesday and will remain in force until polling ends. The restriction is particularly stringent in coastal tourist areas such as Digha, Shankarpur, Tajpur, and Mandarmani. Tourists and non-locals have been asked to leave these areas by Tuesday evening.

Official confirmation Only local residents allowed in hotels East Midnapore District Magistrate and District Election Officer Niranjan Kumar confirmed the implementation of these restrictions. He said, "No outsiders except the residents of this Assembly constituency will be allowed to stay in any hotel." The directive is applicable only to residents of the Ramnagar Assembly constituency during this period.

Statewide enforcement Restrictions extended to other areas In Jalpaiguri district, police have issued notices to hotels under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The notice prohibits outsiders from staying in hotels during the last 48 hours before polling. This is in line with the Election Commission's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for election security.

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Guidelines overview ECI's guidelines on last 48 hours before polling The ECI's guidelines under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) do allow restrictions on political functionaries and party workers from outside a constituency during the last 48 hours before polling to prevent undue influence. District and police administrations are responsible for ensuring compliance by checking community halls, lodges, and guesthouses. However, extending these restrictions to all non-residents has raised questions about interpretation and proportionality.

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