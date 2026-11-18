At Columbia, Rahul Gandhi flags India's 'economic crisis;' BJP retorts
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned that India is headed toward an economic crisis, pointing to high unemployment and serious issues with the education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said during an event at Columbia University in New York City on Monday.
Youth concerns
Gandhi highlights disconnect between youth and parents
Gandhi also spoke about a disconnect between young people and their parents over career opportunities.
He said many young people, particularly those from middle-class families with formal education, are frustrated with their current situation over their inability to see a viable future for themselves.
"We've been studying this, we've been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is they do not see a future for themselves," he said.
Electoral concerns
Gandhi slams Election Commission over 'vote chori' charge
In the same interaction, Gandhi also reiterated his "vote chori" charge and slammed the Election Commission.
He alleged that 140 million voters have been removed from electoral rolls, questioning how a valid election could be held under such circumstances.
"We ask the Election Commission: how can an election be considered valid under these circumstances? Yet, they remain silent....Nothing will happen without reforming the electoral system. We are working on it. We have ample evidence of electoral fraud," he said.
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'People within the system are speaking to us'
Gandhi also claimed that people within the system were speaking to the opposition, expressing fear that the government may resort to violence in response to the discontent.
"People within the system are speaking to us out of fear. I fear that if pressure builds beyond a certain point, the government may resort to violence in response. There was an atmosphere of fear earlier, but now people have stopped being afraid. The student movement has played a major role in this."
Political backlash
BJP hits back, accuses Gandhi of insulting India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back, accusing Gandhi of insulting India on foreign soil.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called him a "leader of anti-India propaganda" and accused him of harboring "inherent hate for India's progress and democracy."
Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh also slammed Gandhi, saying, "India's GDP is an example for the world, and our foreign exchange reserves are at a record high."
"Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is safe, and people have been happy."