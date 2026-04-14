ED arrests Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of TMC's political brain, I-PAC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Vinesh Chandel, a co-founder of the political consultancy firm I-PAC, of which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a key client. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with an alleged West Bengal coal scam. The agency's action comes just days before the Assembly polls in West Bengal.

Property searches Raids on I-PAC co-founders' properties The ED had earlier this month conducted raids on Chandel's properties in Delhi and those of another I-PAC co-founder, Rishi Raj Singh, in Bengaluru. The agency also searched the properties of former Aam Aadmi Party communications in-charge Vijay Nair in Mumbai. These actions are part of a larger investigation into alleged money laundering linked to a coal scam involving Eastern Coalfields Limited mines.

Legal proceedings Previous raids and ongoing Supreme Court proceedings In January 2026, the ED had also raided the I-PAC office and founder Pratik Jain's residence in Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the site during these raids, which led to a controversy. The Supreme Court is currently examining whether state law-enforcing agencies can interfere with central agency investigations after Banerjee's alleged obstruction of the ED's probe.

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