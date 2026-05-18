ED raids AAP leader Deepak Singla's premises in Goa

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at the premises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Deepak Singla. The raids are part of an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case. The searches are being carried out in multiple locations in Delhi and Goa , including a flat in North Goa where some members of the AAP's organization team stay.

Political allegations Atishi accuses BJP of misusing ED Former Delhi chief minister and AAP Goa state prabhari Atishi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the ED as a "foot-soldier." She alleged that these raids are an attempt to scare AAP volunteers and acquire organizational data for the BJP. "From early morning today, there is an ED raid at the residence of AAP Goa co-incharge, Deepak Singla, as well as the home of some volunteers in Goa," she wrote on X.

Twitter Post AAP leader Atishi accuses BJP of using ED as 'foot-soldier' With Aam Aadmi Party’s popularity growing in Goa, BJP’s loyal foot-soldier, ED has been sent here as well!



From early morning today, there is an ED raid at the residence of AAP Goa co-incharge, Deepak Singla, as well as the home of some volunteers in Goa.



Not only is this an… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 18, 2026

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Past investigations Singla contested Delhi assembly elections from Vishwas Nagar Singla has contested the Delhi assembly elections from Vishwas Nagar constituency on an AAP ticket in 2020 and 2025. In 2024, his residence was searched by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe related to a bank fraud case. The politician could not be contacted for immediate comment regarding the latest raids.

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Historical parallels Atishi accuses BJP of stealing TMC's organizational data Atishi has also shared a video accusing the BJP of using the ED to arrest people working for the political consultancy firm I-PAC and topple the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal. She alleged that "TMC's organizational data was stolen with the help of ED." The AAP leader highlighted that after Bengal, similar raids started at AAP leaders' homes in Punjab.

Twitter Post Atishi's video accusing ED of stealing TMC's data Even ED raids won’t be able to save BJP in Goa… pic.twitter.com/I4SPUKeFtL — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 18, 2026