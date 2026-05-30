Eggs, stones hurled at TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee was attacked with eggs and stones during a visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal on Saturday. The incident took place as locals raised slogans of "chor chor" (thief, thief) against the TMC leader. Banerjee, a key figure in West Bengal's erstwhile ruling party and close aide to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was reportedly visiting for a public engagement when the attack happened.
Protest details
Banerjee accused of failing to address post-election violence
According to police reports, Banerjee's convoy was attacked with stones and eggs as he visited families affected by recent political violence. Videos from the scene showed a tense atmosphere with several women confronting him and accusing him of failing to address post-election violence. Amid the commotion, reports said that Banerjee was pushed and jostled by a group of agitating locals who surrounded him during his visit.
Twitter Post
Video purporting violence against Abhishek Banerjee
#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was beaten up by locals during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll victims' families pic.twitter.com/zkXxLJydqe— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026
Accusations made
Banerjee blames BJP for protests
Reacting to the incident, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the protests. He alleged, "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy." The incident comes amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal with allegations and counter-allegations of violence after recent elections. The reason behind the protest and identity of those involved in the attack remain unclear as police intervened to control the situation and ensure Banerjee's safety, as per India Today.