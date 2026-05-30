Eggs, stones hurled at TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal

According to police reports, Banerjee's convoy was attacked with stones and eggs as he visited families affected by recent political violence. Videos from the scene showed a tense atmosphere with several women confronting him and accusing him of failing to address post-election violence. Amid the commotion, reports said that Banerjee was pushed and jostled by a group of agitating locals who surrounded him during his visit.

Accusations made

Banerjee blames BJP for protests

Reacting to the incident, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the protests. He alleged, "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy." The incident comes amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal with allegations and counter-allegations of violence after recent elections. The reason behind the protest and identity of those involved in the attack remain unclear as police intervened to control the situation and ensure Banerjee's safety, as per India Today.