ECI freezes Trinamool Congress's name, symbol ahead of Bengal bypolls
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has temporarily frozen the name "All India Trinamool Congress" and its symbol "Flowers and Grass" amid the ongoing dispute between the two factions led by Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee. The ECI's move is aimed at ensuring a level playing field for both factions in the upcoming Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls on October 6.
Order details
Both factions barred from using party name, symbol
The ECI's interim order read, "Neither of the two groups led by Arup Roy (Petitioner) and other led by Mamata Banerjee (Respondent) shall be permitted to use the name of the party 'All India Trinamool Congress' simplicitor."
Neither of the two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol 'Flowers and Grass,' reserved for 'All India Trinamool Congress.'
Fair representation
Factions shall be known by names they may choose
Furthermore, both the factions shall be known by such names as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party, 'All India Trinamool Congress.'
They will also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the by-polls.
Submission deadline
Factions to submit preferred names, symbols by September 18
The ECI has directed both factions to submit their preferred names and symbols by 11:00am on September 18, 2026.
Each faction must provide three name options and three free symbols in order of preference.
The commission will approve one name and allot one symbol to each group after reviewing their submissions.