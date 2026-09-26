ECI issues statement amid reports of rift between commissioners

The press note comes after reports of internal disagreements within the ECI over the SIR process.

Sandhu and Joshi had reportedly raised objections to several decisions related to this process.

The ECI has been under scrutiny for its handling of the SIR process. The press note is an attempt to clarify its position.

It also seeks to address the SIR, the commission's internal functioning, and the letter by Sandhu and Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary.