All decisions unanimous, ECI tells Supreme Court amid SIR row
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, defending its decision-making process. The affidavit comes after reports that two of the three Commissioners were not on board with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and inclusion of new voters. The ECI asserted that all decisions are unanimous and that the petitions are based solely on newspaper reports, and urged dismissal of petitions in court.
Process clarification
All SIR orders were unanimous decisions: ECI
The ECI reiterated that all three SIR orders issued in June 2025, October 2025, and May 2026 were unanimous decisions.
It said any suggestions or observations by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or other Commissioners are considered during decision-making but do not constitute final decisions.
The Commission also clarified that no changes to statutory Form 6 were made due to these orders.
Allegations addressed
ECI clarifies allegations of keeping commissioners in the dark
The ECI rejected allegations of keeping Commissioners in the dark about decisions.
It said any officer issuing orders beyond their powers would face action.
The Commission also clarified that voters not mapped during SIR would not necessarily have to attend hearings in person, with Booth Level Officers collecting documents from homes.
Hearings would be held online or in exceptional cases only.
Inclusion appeals
ECI responds to petitioners' claims
The ECI said appeals against voter inclusion in West Bengal were filed by officers under Supreme Court orders, not brought to the Commission.
It argued a plea restraining the CEC was not maintainable as removal follows a process similar to that of a Supreme Court judge.
The Commission also stated it had not authorized any internal notes or files for media release and pointed out previous rejections of challenges to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by the Supreme Court.
Detailed response
Opposition seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The ECI filed a short reply due to the Dussehra vacation and sought permission for a detailed, paragraph-wise response.
The Commission's affidavit comes amid opposition demands for the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar after reports of internal differences over SIR.
The ECI has maintained that all decisions were unanimous and the petitions on the matter filed in the top court are based solely on newspaper reports, urging dismissal of petitions in court.