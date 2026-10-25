ECI refuses to disclose software used for voter roll errors
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has refused to reveal the name and version of the software used for detecting errors in voter rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The commission cited "commercial confidence, trade secrets and intellectual property" as reasons for not disclosing this information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The decision comes after social activist MA Mujeeb Ayyub from Karimnagar, Telangana, filed an RTI application seeking these details.
Software clarification
No new software developed or procured: ECI
The ECI has clarified that "no new software has been developed or procured for the SIR exercise."
It also stressed that electoral registration officers (EROs) are responsible for deciding on the inclusion or exclusion of electors based on facts and records.
The commission said, "The ERO of the concerned constituency is the statutory authority responsible for the preparation and revision of electoral roll of that constituency."
RTI response
ECI cites RTI Act for not disclosing software details
In its response dated October 16, the ECI invoked Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act for not disclosing software details.
This section exempts information involving commercial confidence or trade secrets from disclosure if it harms a third party's competitive position.
The commission also said that other queries related to automatic flagging, AI/ML usage, and safeguards against wrongful flagging were clarifications not covered under Section 2(f) of the Act.
Security concerns
Who reviews anomalies flagged by the software?
On the question of who reviews flagged anomalies, the ECI cited Section 8(1)(g) of the RTI Act.
This section exempts information disclosure that could endanger life or physical safety or reveal confidential law enforcement sources.
The commission also referred to Sections 13B(1) and 13B(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which designate EROs as statutory authorities responsible for preparing and revising electoral rolls.
Appeal advised
Applicant must file appeal to seek answers: Ex-CEC Rawat
Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat has advised Ayyub to file an appeal.
He said, "This is a legal matter, and the applicant must file an appeal to the competent authorities to seek answers to questions ECI is evading."
The ECI has faced criticism over SIR, which deleted 130 million names from India's electoral rolls.