1.27cr Hindus missing from UP voter lists: Yogi Adityanath
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that names of 1.27 crore Hindus are missing from the state's electoral rolls. He made this assertion during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state executive committee meeting in Lucknow on Friday. Adityanath said these alleged omissions are weakening the party's position in 28 urban local body constituencies.
Roll revision
UP should have over 16cr voters: Adityanath
Adityanath questioned the accuracy of the electoral rolls, citing population figures.
He argued Uttar Pradesh should have over 16 crore voters instead of the current electorate of around 13 crore.
He also noted that 66 lakh people, who feature on panchayat electoral rolls, are missing from Assembly constituency voter lists.
Welfare omission
Other alarming omissions from electoral rolls
The Chief Minister also pointed out that names of 55 lakh beneficiaries of government welfare schemes are missing from the electoral rolls.
He said around 4.5 lakh young people aged 18-19 are also not on the lists.
Adityanath was concerned that only four lakh voters were added to the state's electoral rolls during the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Action plan
BJP workers to collaborate with BLOs for voter inclusion
Adityanath has directed BJP workers to work with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to make sure all eligible voters are on the rolls.
He also called for regular reviews of this exercise.
Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, and party office-bearers have been given the responsibility to ensure Hindu voters' inclusion in electoral rolls.
Roll update
Over 2cr voters removed during special intensive revision exercise
According to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 2.04 crore voters were removed from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls following the SIR exercise.
The deletions were mostly in urban areas and affected a higher proportion of women voters.
More than 84 lakh new voters were added, bringing the final electorate to 13,39,84,792.