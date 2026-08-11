Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter makes emergency landing in Bengal
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Kolaghat on Tuesday due to bad weather, according to news agency PTI. The incident took place after the CM had taken off from Dumdum for Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur district. He was scheduled to attend a program paying respect to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.
Emergency landing
Pilot made precautionary landing
According to officials, the helicopter was on its way to Keshpur when the pilot decided to make a precautionary landing at an open ground in Kolaghat due to inclement weather conditions.
The decision was taken en route to the scheduled destination, and the aircraft landed safely.
After the emergency landing, Adhikari continued his journey toward Keshpur by road for the program.
Weather update
Monsoon impact in Bengal
The emergency landing comes amid active monsoon conditions impacting West Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers over the next week in the eastern state.
Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall from Wednesday onwards.