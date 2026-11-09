After Karnataka, Kerala begins random ethanol testing at fuel pumps
What's the story
The Kerala government has started random inspections of petrol stations in four districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Kannur after allegations from Karnataka that fuel was being sold with ethanol content exceeding the permitted limit. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob announced that samples will be randomly collected and sent to a government lab for testing, with results expected within 10 days.
Investigation initiation
Inspections ordered after public complaints
Jacob said the decision to conduct inspections was prompted by complaints from the public about vehicle damage due to possible high ethanol content in fuel.
He emphasized that more than 20% of ethanol is not permitted in fuel and warned of strict action against violators.
If any outlet is found violating this rule, it will be sealed, and legal proceedings will be initiated against those responsible, he said.
Alleged violations
Tests in Karnataka showed high ethanol levels
The inspections in Kerala came after Karnataka alleged that major oil marketing companies were supplying petrol with ethanol content above the prescribed limit.
Karnataka's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad revealed that petrol sold in several districts contained ethanol concentrations as high as 31.2%.
According to Arshad, laboratory tests on 63 petrol samples collected from major oil companies found ethanol concentrations ranging between 26% and 31%.
Denial issued
Oil companies reject allegations
Public sector oil marketing companies have rejected the allegations, stating that their E20 petrol conforms to IS 17021 standards for ethanol-blended motor gasoline.
The Union Oil Ministry also rejected the findings, saying all 893 samples of E20 petrol tested from public sector outlets across 27 states and Union Territories met prescribed quality standards.