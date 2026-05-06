'Every 6th BJP MP won through vote chori': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has leveled fresh accusations of vote chori, claiming that every sixth Member of Parliament (MP) from the BJP's 240-strong Lok Sabha contingent has been elected through this alleged malpractice. "Votes are stolen to nick seats sometimes, and sometimes entire governments," he wrote on social media platform X. He said in Haryana, "the entire government is 'infiltrator'."

Infiltration claims BJP remote-controlling institutions, says Gandhi Gandhi further accused the BJP of infiltrating institutions, alleging they tamper with voter lists and the electoral process. He said these institutions are "remote-controlled" and their real fear is the truth. "Because if fair elections were held, they couldn't even win 140 seats today," he added. Gandhi's remarks come after Mamata Banerjee alleged that "more than 100 seats were stolen" in the state. She had also called the Election Commission "the BJP's commission," describing their victory as "immoral and illegal."

Election warning Gandhi warns opposition leaders against celebrating TMC's defeat The day before, Gandhi had warned his party colleagues and other opposition leaders against celebrating the Trinamool Congress's defeat in West Bengal. He framed the election outcome as a larger threat to Indian democracy. "Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC's loss," he said without naming anyone. "Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India."

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