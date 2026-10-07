'Every FIR is medal for me, I've 45': Rahul Gandhi 

He said on Tuesday approximately 300 MPs wanted to meet the Chief Election Commissioner, but they were told they could not hold a protest there.

"So, today, our plan is to go to the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar....and tell the country that, for us, Gyanesh Kumar is not the legitimate Election Commissioner."

"Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji, Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed the democracy of the country," he said, reiterating his call for CEC's resignation.