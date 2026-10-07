'Every FIR is medal for me, I've 45': Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said every FIR was like a medal for him after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other MPs, for entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during Tuesday's protest. "I have 45 FIRs against me. My goal is to have 100. I want 100 FIRs to be registered against me. Every FIR is a medal for me," he said after lunch at Sagar Ratna with opposition MPs.
Protest
'Our plan is to go to Jantar Mantar'
He said on Tuesday approximately 300 MPs wanted to meet the Chief Election Commissioner, but they were told they could not hold a protest there.
"So, today, our plan is to go to the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar....and tell the country that, for us, Gyanesh Kumar is not the legitimate Election Commissioner."
"Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji, Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed the democracy of the country," he said, reiterating his call for CEC's resignation.
Accusations made
Jairam Ramesh accuses government of 'Vote chori conspiracy'
The Congress said the leadership at the Centre was "nervous, rattled and desperate" after the FIR was filed.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said for almost two years now, Gandhi has been "relentlessly exposing, through factual evidence, the Vote Chori conspiracy hatched between the PM & the HM on one side and the CEC on the other."
"Crores of genuine voters have lost their Constitutional right to vote through the atrocious process of SIR —Shahenshah Instigated Removal....," he said.
Detention details
FIR filed after complaint
The Delhi Police had detained Gandhi, Priyanka, and other opposition MPs after their sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan on Tuesday night. They were released later that night.
The FIR was registered after a complaint alleged unauthorized entry by the Congress leaders and their supporters into Akashvani Bhawan during the protest against CEC Kumar.
The police said no permission was sought for the protest.