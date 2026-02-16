Ex-Assam Congress chief resigns; Himanta reminds him of BJP offer 

In a major blow to the Congress party ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, former state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned. Borah sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge , alleging he was "ignored" by party leadership and not given his due within the state unit. He served as president of the Assam Congress from 2021 to 2025 before being replaced by Gaurav Gogoi.

BJP's welcome Sarma calls Borah 'last Hindu leader' in Congress Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to Borah's resignation, calling him the "last Hindu leader in the Assam Congress." He said he would visit Borah's house on Tuesday evening. "Three years ago, we were ready to welcome Bhupen Borah and give him a safe seat," Sarma said. Sarma also criticized Congress's candidate selection process, saying it was grim. "In many district offices...meetings begin with a religious prayer from a particular community. The Congress in Assam is changing fast," he said.

Resignation reasons Not due to any particular person: Borah on resignation Borah confirmed he sent his resignation to the party high command at 8:00am. He said he would invite reporters at an appropriate time to share more details. "I don't want to say anything more than this," Borah said. He clarified that his decision was not due to any particular person or personal reason but out of concern for the future of the party after serving it for 32 years.

