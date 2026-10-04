Ex-CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao takes political plunge, forms party
What's the story
Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director M Nageshwar Rao has officially entered politics. He was appointed as the National President of the Sarvajana Sanatan Party (SSP) in Varanasi on Saturday. This announcement marks a new chapter in his public life after nearly four decades in security, law and order, and administration.
Political goals
Modernity and civilizational roots
Rao emphasized that his experience in public administration has shown him that India's reconstruction cannot be limited to administrative reforms.
He stressed the need for modern development while staying connected to civilizational roots.
"India's objective should be to find a balance between modernity and its civilisational roots," he said during the announcement.
Party agenda
SSP's vision for India
The SSP's vision is based on four key pillars: education, health, livelihood, and civilizational reconnection.
The party aims to connect Indian civilization with modern education systems while ensuring quality healthcare that combines modern medicine with traditional Indian health practices.
It also focuses on creating respectable livelihood opportunities for various sectors, including youth and small businesses.
Cultural focus
A modern India with Sanatan roots
Rao also stressed the importance of civilizational reconnection, highlighting India's languages, arts, temples, pilgrimage sites, and festivals as sources of national strength.
He said the party's goal is to build a modern India while staying rooted in its civilizational heritage.
The broader vision of SSP is "Modern India, with its Sanatan civilizational roots," blending technological and economic development with cultural identity.
Cultural preservation
Temples as India's strength
Rao also called for the preservation of temples and pilgrimage sites, calling them living institutions of Indian civilization instead of being mere places of worship.
He urged respect, transparency, and meaningful participation in their functioning.
Clarifying that Sanatan is "not against anyone," he stressed the party's aim to work for all without creating social divisions.