Ex-Congress leader alleges threats after calling Rahul Gandhi 'darpok'

Former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad has alleged that his residence is under threat of an attack. The allegation comes days after he called Rahul Gandhi "darpok" (coward) and "insecure." He shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by party members, asking district and assembly-level leaders to burn his effigy in protest against his "inappropriate statements" about Gandhi. Ahmad is a three-time MLA and two-time MP. He resigned from the Congress party after the Bihar Assembly elections concluded.

Alleged directive Ahmad's claims of Congress leadership's orders Ahmad shared the WhatsApp message on the social media platform X, writing, "Now my information has turned out to be absolutely spot on. Many thanks to the old mates from Congress." The message read: "Former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad has been continuously making inappropriate statements about our respected leader Shri Rahul Gandhi." It further stated that all District Presidents and Assembly Presidents should burn an effigy of Ahmad on December 27, 2026, "to register strong protest."

Attack claim Ahmad's allegations of planned attack on his residences In a post late Monday, Ahmad alleged that Congress leadership in Bihar has "ordered" party workers to attack his residences. He wrote on X: "Just now, some colleagues from the Congress have secretly informed me that the Congress national leadership has ordered the Bihar Congress/Youth Congress to attack my residences in Patna and Madhubani tomorrow, January 27, 2024." He said this would be carried out under the pretext of burning an effigy.

Twitter Post Shakeel Ahmad's post alleging planned attack at residence अब तो मेरी जानकारी बिल्कुल सही साबित हुई। काँग्रेस के पुराने साथियों का बहुत धन्यवाद।

Criticism Ahmad's criticism of Gandhi The controversy erupted after Ahmad's harsh criticism of Gandhi. He had said, "Rahul Gandhi is a coward and an insecure person," according to a report by PTI. He added that Gandhi doesn't get the "boss feeling" before anyone senior to him or with public support, thus making him "dictatorial and not democratic."