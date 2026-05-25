Ex-Congress MLA Alka Lamba convicted in women's reservation protest case 

The Rouse Avenue court has convicted former MLA Alka Lamba in a case related to the 2024 women's reservation protest at Jantar Mantar . An FIR was registered against her at the Parliament Street Police Station in 2024. She was accused of violating prohibitory orders and obstructing public servants from performing their duties.

Court proceedings Sentencing arguments scheduled for June 5 Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar convicted Lamba, with sentencing arguments scheduled for June 5. The court had recorded Lamba's statement on April 18 in the protest case filed by the Delhi Police and framed charges against her. Summons were issued to her after the charge sheet was taken cognizance of by the Rouse Avenue court.

Legal developments Delhi HC issued notice to Delhi Police on Lamba's plea On February 25, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Delhi Police on Lamba's plea to quash the FIR against her. Her revision petition against the framing of charges was rejected by the Rouse Avenue court on February 6. Special Judge (MP-MLA) Dig Vinay Singh termed the order of charges as appropriate, dismissing Lamba's revision petition for lack of "patent illegality, perversity or jurisdictional error in the impugned order."

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