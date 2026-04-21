Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan's father-in-law, brother-in-law arrested for assaulting man 

Three relatives of Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan have been arrested in Mumbai's Byculla area. The accused include Pathan's father-in-law Khalid Khan, his son Umarshad Khan and a relative, Shoaib Khan. They were arrested for allegedly attacking a local man, Yusuf Khan, and his family in Mumbai's Byculla area on Saturday after the man's car splashed water onto Shoaib while passing through a pothole.

Incident details What led to the incident? Yusuf claimed he apologized to Shoaib after splashing water on him. However, an argument ensued and Shoaib allegedly smashed Yusuf's car windshield with a bamboo stick and assaulted him. After the incident, Yusuf's family advised him to file a police complaint. On their way, they met Khalid Khan (alias Makaliq), Pathan's father-in-law, who along with Umarshad and Shoaib allegedly initiated another confrontation.

Attack details The accused attacked Yusuf Khan and his family The police said Khalid, Umarshad, Shoaib and another accused Shehbaz Pathan attacked Yusuf and his family members with bamboo sticks and baseball bats. During the assault, Yusuf's brother Salman fractured his arm while his uncle Zaki Ahmed was seriously injured. The police have taken the three people into custody and are on the lookout for a fourth suspect.

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