Ex-Keralam CM's daughter leaves BJP, calls joining party 'mistake'
What's the story
Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of late Congress stalwart and former Keralam Chief Minister K Karunakaran, has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling her decision to join the party a "mistake made in haste." Venugopal joined the BJP in March 2024 before the Lok Sabha elections after leaving Congress. A member of BJP's National Council, Venugopal, said she had submitted her resignation to state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and forwarded it to the national president.
Return speculation
Venugopal's resignation sparks Congress debate
She said she realized the BJP's ideology didn't align with hers but had no complaints against the party.
"Their ideology and mine didn't quite align. I understood that from the very beginning. But once we join a party, we shouldn't resign and walk out immediately, should we?" she said.
"I don't have a single complaint against them. They haven't behaved badly towards me," she said.
Political path
BJP responds to Venugopal's resignation
Asked if she'll rejoin the Congress, Venugopal said she hadn't decided yet.
But she made it clear that her decision was not linked to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) coming to power.
"If that were the case, I could have returned before the election. I knew the UDF was going to come to power," she asked.
The BJP called her resignation unfortunate, saying she had been given recognition and responsibilities within the organization.
Internal discord
Congress leaders express displeasure over potential return
The possibility of Venugopal's return to Congress has also led to differences within the party.
Keralam Students's Union (KSU) state president Aloshious Xavier cautioned against giving prominent positions and special privileges to leaders returning after switching parties.
He said those rejoining should start from grassroots levels, like booth level, instead of being given preferential treatment.