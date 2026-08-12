Rape-convict ex-MP Prajwal Revanna found with phone inside Bengaluru prison
What's the story
Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence for rape and intimidation, was allegedly caught with a mobile phone inside Bengaluru's central prison. Crime Branch officials discovered the phone during a surprise raid. "Yesterday afternoon, a raid was conducted by CCB on all the high-profile prisoners. An Android phone has been seized from (former MP) Prajwal Revanna's possession," Alok Kumar, DGP Prison & Correctional Services, said.
Probe
Concerned assistant superintendent placed under suspension
TOI, quoting officials, said a blue-colored Android mobile phone, a pen drive, a charger and a diary were recovered from Revanna.
Another inmate, Prathap Rai, was also found possessing a phone.
DGP Kumar said the concerned assistant superintendent has been placed under suspension on the report of DIG South, and a show cause notice has been issued to SP Bangalore Central Prison.
"A detailed inquiry is being conducted...No other contraband item was found during their 4-5 hours search," he added.
Conviction details
Revanna sentenced to life imprisonment last year
Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, was sentenced to life imprisonment last year.
He was convicted for raping a 48-year-old woman domestic help at his family's farmhouse in Hassan district.
The woman alleged that Revanna raped her multiple times since 2021, filmed the acts, and threatened to leak the videos if she spoke out.
Prison privileges
Similar incident involving actor Darshan in 2024
After the allegations came to light, Revanna fled to Germany but was later arrested upon his return.
The incident has once again brought to light the issue of special privileges for 'VIP' prisoners inside prisons.
In 2024, actor Darshan was also seen partying inside the same facility while in custody over a fan murder case.
A photo of him smoking a cigarette on the lawn with three others went viral, along with a video showing him talking on a phone.
Official action
Crackdown on prison privileges, 'VIP' treatment
After the videos went viral, several jail officials were suspended, and Darshan was shifted to Ballari Central Prison.
The incident led to a major crackdown on prison privileges.
Personal mobile phones, SIM cards and communication devices are strictly prohibited inside prisons. Allowed communication is only through monitored institutional landlines, public call offices (PCOs), or video-calling systems.