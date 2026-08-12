Rape-convict ex-MP Prajwal Revanna found with phone inside Bengaluru prison 

TOI, quoting officials, said a blue-colored Android mobile phone, a pen drive, a charger and a diary were recovered from Revanna.

Another inmate, Prathap Rai, was also found possessing a phone.

DGP Kumar said the concerned assistant superintendent has been placed under suspension on the report of DIG South, and a show cause notice has been issued to SP Bangalore Central Prison.

"A detailed inquiry is being conducted...No other contraband item was found during their 4-5 hours search," he added.