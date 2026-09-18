Ex-Union minister Ravneet Bittu's convoy attacked with eggs, tomatoes
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu has alleged that his cavalcade was attacked while he was en route to Pathankot. The former Union minister claimed that eggs and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy while he was on his way to attend a yatra against drugs. He claimed members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were behind the attack, claiming they shouted threats like "Surround them, beat them, kill them." He also alleged some attackers were armed.
Convoy details
Around 500 people present during attack: Bittu
Bittu said there were around 500 people present.
"I passed through them in my vehicle. I have Z-plus security, with around 100 security personnel accompanying me. The local DSP and an SP were also there with the police for their protection," he said.
"They attacked the vehicles and the windows of the vehicles were broken. Eggs and tomatoes are a small thing. Some of them had weapons," he added.
Twitter Post
Ruckus erupts after tomatoes and eggs were thrown
Batala, Punjab: Ruckus erupts after tomatoes and eggs are thrown at former Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu’s convoy pic.twitter.com/XUl3dbvrlN— IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2026
Safety concerns
Bittu's office expresses concern over safety of political leaders
According to his office, three people allegedly linked to the AAP were caught by Bittu's security team.
Bittu has accused a local MLA, identified as Sherry, of sending these three individuals to stop him from participating in the BJP's anti-drug campaign.
Bittu's office has expressed serious concern over the safety of political leaders and workers after the incident.
They called it a "grave threat to democracy and the safety of political leaders."
Investigation demand
Demand for probe into incident
The office also warned that if anything happened to Bittu, both the Chief Minister and Director General of Police Punjab would be held responsible for his safety.
Bittu's office has demanded an immediate probe.
The Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, which will be flagged off by BJP National President Nitin Nabin from Pathankot, will cover around 4,000km across all 117 Assembly constituencies.
The yatra will culminate in Jalandhar on September 30 with a rally addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah.