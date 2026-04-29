NDA to win big in Assam, 2 pollsters predict
Apr 29, 2026 06:48 pm
What's the story
Axis My India exit poll has predicted a sweeping victory for the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA alliance in Assam with 88-100 seats. The Congress-led alliance, on the other hand, may win 24-36 out of the 126 assembly seats. Matrize also gave a similar number: 85-95 seats for the BJP and 25-32 for the opposition alliance. The BJP alone is projected to win 70-80 seats.
Others
Congress may not win above 30 seats
People's Pulse, meanwhile, went down a little lower than the other two pollsters, giving the BJP 68-72 seats, while the Congress may win 22-26 seats. In the 126 Assembly seat, the halfway mark is 63.