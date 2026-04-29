NDA to win big in Assam, 2 pollsters predict

By Chanshimla Varah 06:48 pm Apr 29, 202606:48 pm

What's the story

Axis My India exit poll has predicted a sweeping victory for the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA alliance in Assam with 88-100 seats. The Congress-led alliance, on the other hand, may win 24-36 out of the 126 assembly seats. Matrize also gave a similar number: 85-95 seats for the BJP and 25-32 for the opposition alliance. The BJP alone is projected to win 70-80 seats.