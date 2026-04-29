Exit polls: UDF return in Kerala; DMK to retain TN 

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to return to power in Kerala, ending the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decade-long rule, exit polls have predicted. Exit polls predict a decisive victory for the UDF, with estimates of 70-90 seats out of 140. The LDF, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan , is expected to win only 55-65 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may not make a significant impact with only 0-5 seats projected.

Kerala Many predict UDF return Matrize predicts that the UDF will win 70-75 seats, compared to 60-65 for the LDF and 3-5 for the NDA. People's Pulse predicted 75-85 seats for the UDF, 55-65 for the LDF, and 0-3 for the NDA. Axis My India predicts a comfortable UDF victory with 78-90 seats, while forecasting 49-62 seats for the LDF and 0-3 for the NDA. P-Marq also predicted the UDF to make a comeback with 71-99 seats.

Election forecast DMK projected to win in Tamil Nadu In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is expected to win again. According to P-Marq, the party is projected to win 125-145 seats in the 234-seat Assembly; Matrize predicted the party to win 122-132 seats; People's Pulse 125-145 seats. The AIADMK-led coalition is expected to secure 87-100 seats, per Matrize, while actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may only get 10-12 seats in its debut election. Most pollsters predicted that the actor-led party would win fewer than 30 seats.

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