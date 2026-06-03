Expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee becomes Bengal's Leader of Opposition

In a major political development in West Bengal , expelled Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee has been recognized as the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly. The Speaker of the Assembly, Rathindra Bose, accepted his claim and reportedly handed over the keys to the Leader of the Opposition's room. This comes after 60 out of 80 TMC MLAs submitted letters of support endorsing him.

Leadership dispute TMC crisis deepens The development comes as a challenge to the TMC leadership, which had earlier nominated Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition. Chattopadhyay, a Trinamool veteran, is the only MLA in Bengal to win 10 consecutive Assembly elections. He has been with Mamata Banerjee since the founding of TMC in 1998 and has held several ministerial portfolios. The party also named Ashima Patra and Nayana Bandopadhyay as Deputy Leaders of the Opposition, with Firhad Hakim appointed Chief Whip.

Signature scandal Forged signature controversy The TMC crisis deepened over allegations that the party forged signatures of several MLAs on a letter backing Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition. Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, who was also expelled, had complained to the Assembly secretariat about this, questioning the authenticity of the signatures. Following this, both leaders were expelled from TMC for anti-party activities. After their expulsion, they were seen meeting several TMC legislators at the MLA Hostel in Kolkata.

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