FCRA Bill referred to JPC amid opposition uproar
What's the story
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after the government moved a motion in the Lok Sabha. The decision was taken through a voice vote despite strong protests from opposition MPs. The bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, and has been criticized by the opposition for allegedly targeting minorities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
Criticism voiced
Rijiju, Yadav debate
The opposition has been vocal in its criticism of the bill, with Akhilesh Yadav asking which bill wasn't against minorities.
Yadav said, "We, the entire Opposition, are against the FCRA bill that the government is bringing. Honorable Speaker, the honorable minister is saying that this bill is not against minorities. I want to ask the honorable minister, tell us, which bill has this government brought so far that was not against minorities?"
BJP
'You only want to mislead the House'
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju challenged this assertion and asked Yadav to point out any provision targeting minorities.
"You only want to mislead the House," he replied.
He stated that there was no intention of targeting minorities and that the government could not allow foreign monies to flow without a legal framework.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai moved the motion to refer the bill to a JPC after Lok Sabha proceedings resumed post-adjournment.
Withdrawal demand
Christian CMs' appeal to Centre
Rijiju said the opposition should welcome the government's move to refer the bill to a JPC since it would allow for more in-depth discussion.
Earlier, Christian-dominated states' chief ministers, Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio and Mizoram's Lalduhoma, urged the Centre to bring the bill to a joint committee for a thorough assessment, expressing concerns over the proposed amendments.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had also expressed concerns over its provisions.
Committee formation
Proposed JPC to have 31 members
The proposed JPC will have 31 members, 21 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.
The committee will examine the legislative provisions in detail and submit its report by the last day of the first week of Winter Session 2026.
The motion also proposes that Rajya Sabha join the Joint Committee and communicate its members' names to Lok Sabha.
International criticism
US Congressman says bill could become a bilateral issue
The bill has also attracted international attention, with US Congressman Riley Moore calling it "a clear attack against Christians." He warned that the legislation could become a bilateral issue between India and the United States.
The proposed amendments seek to regulate how NGOs, charitable trusts, educational institutions, religious bodies, and associations receive foreign donations.
Under current rules, organizations need to register with the Ministry of Home Affairs to accept foreign contributions and renew every five years.
Proposed changes
Current rules require organizations to register with MHA
The bill proposes a Designated Authority by the Central Government with powers to take over management of foreign contributions if an organization's registration is canceled or not renewed.
It also sets a minimum utilization threshold for renewal, impacting organizations that have received or used less than ₹10 lakh in foreign contributions over two years.
As of July 15, 2026, India had 14,449 active FCRA registrations.