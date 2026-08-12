FCRA Bill referred to JPC amid opposition uproar 

The opposition has been vocal in its criticism of the bill, with Akhilesh Yadav asking which bill wasn't against minorities.

Yadav said, "We, the entire Opposition, are against the FCRA bill that the government is bringing. Honorable Speaker, the honorable minister is saying that this bill is not against minorities. I want to ask the honorable minister, tell us, which bill has this government brought so far that was not against minorities?"