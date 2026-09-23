ECI addresses 'internal discord' report, says final decisions taken unanimously

"While any or both Election Commissioners, or the Chief Election Commissioner, may have individual opinions on any matter, all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including the SIR, have been taken unanimously," ECI sources told India Today TV.

According to PTI, officials also said the law governing the functioning of the ECI and a Supreme Court judgment underline that as much as possible, decisions should be taken unanimously and if need be, a majority view should prevail.