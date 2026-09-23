ECI addresses 'internal discord' report, says final decisions taken unanimously
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has dismissed reports of internal discord within the commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. This comes after a report by IE claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected 14 times in the past 10 months to decisions taken on the SIR process. The ECI clarified that while concerns were raised on voter roll deletions and database handling, they did not disagree with final decisions.
ECI
What ECI said
"While any or both Election Commissioners, or the Chief Election Commissioner, may have individual opinions on any matter, all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including the SIR, have been taken unanimously," ECI sources told India Today TV.
According to PTI, officials also said the law governing the functioning of the ECI and a Supreme Court judgment underline that as much as possible, decisions should be taken unanimously and if need be, a majority view should prevail.
Political backlash
Opposition accuses ECI of targeting non-BJP voters
The opposition has intensified its attack on the ECI, accusing it of targeting voters not aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged a conspiracy to "wipe out democracy," saying, "If the members of an independent body do not have the freedom to carry out just actions..." then these are extremely fatal and dangerous circumstances for democracy.
Impeachment motion
TMC MP calls for impeachment of CEC
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien also called for the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
He recalled a previous motion by over 60 Rajya Sabha MPs seeking Kumar's removal.
"Five months ago, 60+ Rajya Sabha MPs (50 needed) wrote to Chairman RS moving Motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar. After big news break today that two Election Commissioners objected to many of CEC's actions, it's time to bring out the RS Motion today. Impeach CEC to save democracy."
Legal scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi reacts
Reacting to the report, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the BJP, RSS, and the ECI have "committed treason."
"Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organized it, have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served [sic]," he said in a video on X.