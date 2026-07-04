Mohali: BJP-AAP workers clash during voter list drive, 3 injured
What's the story
An FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Ravinder Singh Bindra and 10 others in Mohali on Friday, The Indian Express reported. The case was filed after a clash between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on Tuesday. The incident left members of both parties injured, including Hardeep Singh, Karamveer Singh, and Deepesh Kumar, who were later treated at Civil Hospital.
Assault allegations
BJP leader accuses AAP of assault
Local BJP leader Hardeep Singh, who is also the district vice-president and Booth Level Agent for SIR, accused Bindra and others of assaulting him. He alleged they dragged him outside, assaulted him with fists and sharp-edged weapons, hurled abuses, and threatened to kill him. "I was attacked with a sharp weapon on my nose," he said in his statement to police.
Medical report
Medical examination of injured underway
The medical examination of the injured confirmed one of Hardeep Singh's injuries as grievous and two others as simple. The medical opinion for some injuries of other victims is awaited. Based on the complainant's statement and medical evidence, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway by ASI Bhupinder Singh.
Incident details
Clash erupted near village gurdwara
According to Hindustan Times, the clash erupted near a village gurdwara where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were conducting the SIR process. The complainant alleged that another officer, Karamveer Singh, was attacked with a kirpan by Jagtar Singh when he came to submit documents. Hardeep and Deepesh were also allegedly assaulted while trying to intervene.