Mohali: BJP-AAP workers clash during voter list drive, 3 injured

Assault allegations

BJP leader accuses AAP of assault

Local BJP leader Hardeep Singh, who is also the district vice-president and Booth Level Agent for SIR, accused Bindra and others of assaulting him. He alleged they dragged him outside, assaulted him with fists and sharp-edged weapons, hurled abuses, and threatened to kill him. "I was attacked with a sharp weapon on my nose," he said in his statement to police.