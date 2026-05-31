Messi event: Ex-Bengal minister booked for extortion, criminal intimidation

An FIR has been filed against former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas in connection with the Lionel Messi Kolkata event last year. The complaint was lodged by Satadru Dutta, the organizer of the "GOAT India Tour—Kolkata Edition." The FIR accuses Biswas of extortion, criminal intimidation, and abuse of influence over complimentary tickets for the event held on December 13, 2025.

Ticket controversy Biswas threatened me into giving passes: Dutta Dutta alleged that Biswas coerced him into giving around 22,000 complimentary tickets, which were then reportedly sold in the black market at higher rates. He also claimed he was intimidated into issuing another 10,000 entry passes for people allegedly associated with Biswas. This unauthorized entry is said to have compromised security and forced Messi to leave early.

Event chaos Fans vandalize stadium after Messi leaves early The complaint states that Messi was on the field for only about 20 minutes due to overcrowding and security issues. Fans, unhappy with poor visibility and a shortened program, vandalized stadium property and stormed the pitch. Dutta was arrested in connection with the incident and spent 38 days in jail. He claims he remained silent earlier due to threats against him and his family.

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