Gujarat municipality's lone fire-truck summoned to 'wash' BJP MLA's house
What's the story
In a controversial incident, a fire tender was allegedly called to wash the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bachubhai Khabad in Devgadh Baria, Dahod district. The incident came to light when videos of firefighters spraying water on the house went viral. The fire station is located around 25km away from Khabad's residence and has only one fire tender.
Official statement
Cleaning was stopped within 15 seconds: Municipal chairperson
BJP leader and Devgadh Baria Municipal Chairperson Dharmesh Kalal confirmed that Khabad had requested the fire tender.
"I received a call from the MLA...Thinking something serious might have happened, I immediately contacted the fire department and dispatched the vehicle."
When the fire tender reached the residence, the firemen told their officer that they were being asked to perform a specific task.
He said, "The cleaning was stopped within 15 seconds as soon as officials (firemen) informed the fire officer...."
Twitter Post
Watch video here
🚨 Gujarat BJP MLA Summons Fire Brigade To Clean Bungalow; Charged ₹2,700 After Video Goes Viral. pic.twitter.com/Po6y8VmnhW— Gems (@gemsofbabus_) October 6, 2026
Contextual factors
Khabad was recuperating from a major surgery
The municipality also charged ₹2,700 from Khabad after the incident, he added.
Sources told IE that Khabad was recuperating from a major surgery at the time of the incident. He had been advised to maintain strict hygiene as he recently underwent a kidney transplant.
Since he had been "away for over two months for treatment, the house was locked and needed cleaning," they said.
The timing of this incident is particularly concerning as Gujarat is facing irregular and deficient rainfall.
Operation halted
What the fire officer said
Devgadh Baria Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Mayur Singh Chauhan said he received a call from his chief to dispatch the fire engine.
Chauhan said, "When the vehicle arrived at the MLA's residence in Pipero village, his associates asked us to wash the house, specifically instructing us to start the...process from the front."
"Subsequently, my staff called to inform me that it was a hoax call and that we were being asked to wash the house. I halted the operation."