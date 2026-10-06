Gujarat municipality's lone fire-truck summoned to 'wash' BJP MLA's house 

BJP leader and Devgadh Baria Municipal Chairperson Dharmesh Kalal confirmed that Khabad had requested the fire tender.

"I received a call from the MLA...Thinking something serious might have happened, I immediately contacted the fire department and dispatched the vehicle."

When the fire tender reached the residence, the firemen told their officer that they were being asked to perform a specific task.

He said, "The cleaning was stopped within 15 seconds as soon as officials (firemen) informed the fire officer...."