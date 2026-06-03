TMC crisis deepens: Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata Mayor
What's the story
TMC MLA Firhad Hakim has resigned as Kolkata mayor after Mamata Banerjee gave him permission, senior party leader Kunal Ghosh said. He joins the nearly 100 councilors from different municipalities who have resigned in recent days. The resignations come amid unrest in TMC-controlled civic bodies and open dissent by senior leaders like Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.
Corruption claims
Mass resignations
The mass resignations were triggered after the Suvendu Adhikari-led government announced plans to probe past activities of local bodies. Several TMC councilors have since stopped attending offices. On Tuesday, Tarak Singh resigned as mayor-in-council of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, claiming he was unable to perform his work properly in the sewerage and drainage department. The crisis has been worsened by recent arrests of TMC-linked councilors on corruption and extortion charges. Last week, three councilors were arrested for alleged extortion and intimidation.
Unnatural death
Mysterious death of Trinamool councilor
The mysterious death of South Dum Dum Trinamool councilor Sanjay Das on May 23 has also added to the atmosphere of anxiety. Das was found hanging on May 23. Further, central agencies are probing alleged irregularities in recruitment processes by civic bodies, including those involving former TMC minister Sujit Bose.
Municipal chaos
Municipal services in disarray
The resignations have left municipal services in disarray, raising concerns over drainage and sanitation ahead of the monsoon season. The BJP government has started appointing administrators where councilors have resigned or are unreachable. The crisis extends beyond local bodies to the TMC's internal structure. Last week, only 36 of 80 MLAs attended a protest against bulldozer action and post-poll violence against the BJP government.
Leadership shakeup
TMC stares at possible split
The developments also come as the TMC stares at a possible split, similar to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena rebellion in 2022. On Wednesday, expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee was recognized as the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly. The Speaker of the Assembly, Rathindra Bose, accepted his claim and reportedly handed over the keys to the Leader of the Opposition's room. This comes after 60 out of 80 TMC MLAs submitted letters of support endorsing him.