Firing, crude bombs hurled outside BJP candidate's residence in Bengal

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan was injured in a shooting incident outside the home of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pawan Singh in Bhatpara, West Bengal . The incident took place late Sunday night, just days before the second phase of polling on April 29. The injured jawan, identified as Yogesh Sharma, was part of Singh's security detail. He suffered a bullet injury to his leg.

Rising tensions TMC worker allegedly assaulted According to police, tension erupted in the Jagaddal area on Sunday evening after a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly assaulted while putting up party flags in the Jagaddal area. Several TMC leaders then went to the local police station to file a complaint. This led to supporters from both parties gathering at the station, resulting in heated arguments and stone-pelting before police intervened.

Escalating violence Crude bombs thrown, BJP denies allegations Tensions flared again near Singh's residence, with eyewitnesses claiming that crude bombs were thrown and at least one round of firing occurred. A local TMC leader alleged, "Our worker was assaulted. When we went to file a complaint, we were attacked." The BJP denied these allegations and claimed their supporters were targeted instead. They alleged that the CISF jawan was injured due to firing by TMC-backed miscreants.

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