Ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested in Jal Board 'scam'
What's the story
Former Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) along with five others on Tuesday in connection with alleged corruption in the sewage treatment plant (STP) tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The other five include former Delhi Jal Board CEO and IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, ex-contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava, and proprietors of private firms involved in the tendering process.
Twitter Post
6 were arrested
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Government of NCT of Delhi has arrested six accused persons:— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026
1. Satyendar Kumar Jain, former Minister of Water, GNCTD,
2. Udit Prakash Rai (IAS), former CEO, Delhi Jal Board,
3. Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant, Delhi Jal Board… pic.twitter.com/Q2hxt1Ofgt
Chargesheet revelations
Arrests made in connection with FIR
The arrests are linked to an FIR filed in 2024.
The complaint was lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance regarding alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process for the augmentation and upgradation of STPs operated by DJB.
The ACB's investigation revealed that the tender had restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a specific technology provider—Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.
This manipulation allegedly restricted competition and gave undue advantage to Euroteck.
Docs
Communications exchanged before STP tender notice issued
The ACB also alleged that a proposed pilot study was not conducted and key parameters for treated wastewater were omitted.
Technical specifications were allegedly altered, causing significant financial loss to the government.
It also said electronic evidence showed communications between private individuals, government officials, and intermediaries regarding the tender process.
These documents were exchanged before being incorporated into DJB's sewage treatment plant tender notice.
Money
Investigation is now looking into complete money trail
The financial investigation allegedly revealed the movement of funds in the form of commission or bribes through intermediary entities, including Srijanhar and AN Enterprises.
The ACB specifically alleged that Rai received ₹1.52 crore in his and his relatives' bank accounts through banking channels from AN Enterprises.
The ACB alleged that this amount was used to purchase immovable property. The investigation is now looking into the complete money trail and alleged proceeds of crime.