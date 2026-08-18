Ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested in Jal Board 'scam'

The arrests are linked to an FIR filed in 2024.

The complaint was lodged by the Directorate of Vigilance regarding alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process for the augmentation and upgradation of STPs operated by DJB.

The ACB's investigation revealed that the tender had restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a specific technology provider—Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.

This manipulation allegedly restricted competition and gave undue advantage to Euroteck.