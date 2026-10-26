Former DMK minister arrested in ₹100cr school corruption case
What's the story
Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai Police, NDTV reported, citing sources. The arrest is part of a probe into an alleged ₹100 crore corruption case involving private schools. Investigators have reportedly identified 177 schools that they believe were affected by this scheme, where money was allegedly collected on the promise of securing government approvals.
Evidence presented
Accused after evidence found during inquiry
Poyyamozhi, a senior leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), was named an accused after investigators found evidence during their inquiry.
This included material from digital devices and statements recorded during questioning.
The police have invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.
However, Poyyamozhi has denied these allegations and challenged the case in court.
Political accusations
DMK accuses ruling party of political vendetta
The DMK has accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of misusing investigative agencies to target political opponents.
The arrest comes after the Madras High Court dismissed Poyyamozhi's anticipatory bail petition on Monday.
Justice V Lakshminarayan rejected his plea for protection against arrest.
Poyyamozhi has also approached the court to quash the FIR registered against him in this case.