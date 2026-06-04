Shivakumar's first announcements as Karnataka CM focus on youths, students

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday announced an ambitious six-point welfare and development agenda after taking oath. The agenda includes free bus passes for students across the state, a state-supported private employment exchange system, youth empowerment initiatives, and major infrastructure spending. "In the first Cabinet meeting, we decided to give the people a new gift - a Youth Era," Shivakumar said at a press conference.

Travel initiative Free bus passes for students "The first decision taken by our Cabinet is to issue free bus passes to students," Shivakumar said. The scheme will be applicable on non-luxury government buses, and students will have to apply for the passes. "Whenever I visited different regions, boys would ask me why free travel had been provided only to girls," Shivakumar said, explaining the decision to extend the facility to all students.

Employment initiative Private employment exchange system The government also plans to set up a state-backed private employment exchange system to connect job seekers with opportunities. Shivakumar said Kannadigas would be given preference under the proposed framework. He also announced recruitment for 56,000 government posts, with appointment schedules to be released soon. The employment exchange structure is expected to be finalized within a month.

Advertisement

Youth empowerment Youth clubs under 'Bharat Jodo' initiative Shivakumar also announced the formation of 10,000 youth associations under "Bharat Jodo" clubs. These will be set up at the panchayat and ward levels, with each club having 150-200 members and a government grant of ₹10 lakh. "A platform will be provided for sports, cultural activities, leadership development, social harmony and showcasing youth talent," Shivakumar said while announcing this initiative.

Advertisement

Infrastructure focus One-time relief measure for homeowners with deviations Further, the government announced a one-time relief measure for homeowners with deviations of up to 20% in plots of up to 2,500 square feet. The relief is applicable to those who applied before the end of last month. Shivakumar also announced ₹2,000 crore for asphalting roads across Bengaluru city within three to four months.