'Can't do much...': Nitin Gadkari's remarks spark speculation about retirement
What's the story
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's recent remarks have sparked speculation about his retirement from active politics. Speaking at the Eklavya Ekal Vidyalaya Teacher-Supervisor Training Class in Katol, Nagpur district, Gadkari referred to his three-decade-long career in public life and said he could not work as much as before. "I can't do much social work now," he said, adding that the new generation should be given a chance to take on responsibilities.
Political speculation
Speculation over Union Cabinet reshuffle
Gadkari's comments have led to questions about a possible retirement or a reduced role in active politics. However, he has not made any formal announcement regarding his political future.
The remarks come amid speculation of a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle and changes in ministerial portfolios.
In January, Gadkari had also hinted at the need for the older generation to step aside gradually for younger leaders.
Personal transformation
Concerns over farmer suicides
Gadkari also spoke about how his lifestyle changed after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Earlier, while doing party work, I used to eat samosas and sleep anywhere. But after the Corona period, I have become disciplined, and now I do yoga every day without fail.
He stressed, "If you are not in good health, power and position are of no use."
The minister also expressed concern over rising farmer suicides and a desire to improve their welfare.
Infrastructure impact
Controversies surrounding Gadkari's support for ethanol-blended petrol
Gadkari has been instrumental in India's road infrastructure development, overseeing several expressway and highway projects as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways since 2014.
However, his support for ethanol-blended petrol has been controversial, with critics raising concerns about its impact on vehicles.
The Opposition has also targeted him over this issue.