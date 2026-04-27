Total seizures of illicit inducements in West Bengal surpass ₹510cr 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported record seizures of poll inducements in West Bengal , with the total value crossing ₹510 crore. This is a major increase from the ₹339 crore worth of seizures during the 2021 Assembly elections. The data was released after the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) was launched on February 26, 2026.

Seizure details Breakdown of seizure items and their value The ECI's official press note detailed the nature and value of the seized inducements. They include ₹30 crore in cash, over 48 lakh liters of liquor worth ₹126.85 crore, drugs valued at ₹110.12 crore, precious metals amounting to ₹58.28 crore, and freebies and other inducements worth ₹184.85 crore. These measures are aimed at curbing money power's influence on elections and ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.

Election integrity ECI enforces Model Code of Conduct (MCC) On March 15, 2026, the ECI announced the election schedule for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and enforced the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The commission also held review meetings with key officials from poll-bound regions to ensure compliance with MCC. It directed all authorities to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections.

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