MEA emphasizes respect on Rahul Gandhi-Sandeep Dikshit comments about Meloni
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stressed the importance of mutual respect in diplomatic discourse after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sandeep Dikshit made comments about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's relationship with Italy has expanded and strengthened "in every way" in recent years. He emphasized that both sides must remain respectful of each other.
Political exchange
Controversy begins when Gandhi hugs Dikshit at Congress event
The controversy started when Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, saying it was based on hugging foreign leaders.
He demonstrated his point by hugging Dikshit on stage at a Congress event in New Delhi.
Responding to Gandhi's demonstration, Dikshit asked if he was hugged thinking he was Meloni. To this, Gandhi replied, "I have not reached there yet."
Political backlash
BJP leaders slam Rahul, Dikshit for 'shameful' remarks
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have slammed Gandhi and Dikshit's actions, with some calling them "shameful."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said the Congress leadership had "crossed every line of decency" with their comments about a woman head of state.
BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan said "mocking" Modi and Meloni "reflects a serious lack of political maturity" and was a "new low for public discourse."
Foreign policy
Gandhi compares Modi's foreign policy to Indira's
Gandhi had also compared Modi's approach to foreign policy with that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
He said India's foreign policy should be driven by national interests, citing the US-Iran conflict as an example where India could have mediated if Indira were in charge.
The BJP has strongly criticized Gandhi for his remarks, including calling the BJP-RSS a "bunch of jokers" and "clowns."