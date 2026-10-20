After ditching Mamata, Yusuf Pathan gets contested land from Gujarat
What's the story
The Gujarat government has approved a proposal to allot a disputed 978-square-meter Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) plot of land to former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, two months after he quit the TMC. Per reports, 500 square meters will be given to him for residential use as "gift" and 478 square meters will be transferred at 55% of the assessed valuation. The market value of the land is estimated at ₹20.53 crore, with a valuation of ₹2.10 lakh per square meter.
Approval process
Proposal pending approval
VMC municipal commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu confirmed the civic body had received the receipt of approval for Pathan's allotment.
"However, the details are yet to be finalized, and the proposal will have to go through VMC's standing committee and general board approval process," he said.
The proposal will first be considered by the Standing Committee before being presented for General Board ratification.
Political transition
Rebel TMC MPs joined NCPI in June 2026
The decision comes about four months after Pathan and other rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs switched allegiance to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
The proposal, prepared by VMC's land estate department, concerns a plot in Tandalja under town planning scheme 22, final plot 90.
The controversy dates back to 2012, when Pathan applied for a 99-year lease of the plot adjacent to his family's residence, citing security concerns due to his profile as an international cricketer.
Land occupation
Controversy over land lease
The standing committee and general board approved Pathan's proposal without a public auction and forwarded it to the state government.
But it was rejected by the urban development department in June 2014.
The civic body alleged that Pathan had fenced and occupied the plot despite the rejection.
The issue resurfaced in June 2024 when VMC, controlled by the BJP, issued a notice to Pathan to remove the alleged encroachment after he won the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.
Legal proceedings
High court upholds rejection
Pathan challenged the action in the high court, relying on a government policy for land allotment to international sportspersons.
However, VMC argued that the plot belonged to them and couldn't be allotted without following prescribed procedures.
In August 2025, the high court upheld the government's rejection, stating prolonged possession without an allotment order or payment didn't create legal rights over land.
Appeal withdrawal
Pathan withdraws appeal unconditionally
During hearings in June 2026, a division bench questioned how Pathan had taken possession of public land without completing allotment formalities or making payment.
The court also cautioned that continued occupation could increase his financial liability.
On August 31, Pathan withdrew his appeal unconditionally against the high court's decision.