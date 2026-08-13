'Treated...as untouchable': Kharge brings up 'shuddhikaran' ceremony after his rally
What's the story
A political controversy erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over a "purification" ceremony held at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's rally. The ritual was performed by members of Shri Ram Sena Dhar Marth Seva Nyas Sangathan two days after Kharge addressed the "Vijay Shankhnaad" rally on August 8. In the RS, Kharge questioned whether such actions were in line with democratic and constitutional values. "...you treat me as untouchable, perform 'purification,' and insult me," he said.
Allegations raised
Is this how democracy works? Kharge asks
He said, "There were lakhs of people present at the time. I did not name any community or religion. I only spoke about the problems faced by the people there. But after my speech, BJP workers performed a havan," Kharge said.
He said he felt insulted by the incident.
The Rajya Sabha speaker then sought to pacify Kharge, stating that there was no bigger than "untouchability."
"It should be condemned... Those who have done it should be caught," he said.
Party response
BJP does not subscribe to such activities: JP Nadda
Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda also condemned the incident but denied that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were involved.
He said, "BJP does not subscribe to such activities. Never."
Nadda assured Kharge that an investigation would be conducted into the matter.
"I assure you that whatever happened there will certainly be investigated. The (BJP) national president will look into this. It is a matter of great regret for all of us," he further said.
Local allegations
Uttarakhand Congress chief accuses BJP of promoting caste-based divisions
Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal alleged the Shri Ram Sena was linked to the BJP and accused them of promoting caste-based divisions.
He called the incident a crime against humanity and questioned why no action had been taken against the group by local authorities.
A statement by the Uttarakhand BJP denied any connection with the organization that conducted the ceremony, calling the Congress's allegations a "diversionary tactic."