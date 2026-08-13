'Treated...as untouchable': Kharge brings up 'shuddhikaran' ceremony after his rally

He said, "There were lakhs of people present at the time. I did not name any community or religion. I only spoke about the problems faced by the people there. But after my speech, BJP workers performed a havan," Kharge said.

He said he felt insulted by the incident.

The Rajya Sabha speaker then sought to pacify Kharge, stating that there was no bigger than "untouchability."

"It should be condemned... Those who have done it should be caught," he said.