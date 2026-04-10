Pawan Khera gets 7-day transit bail in criminal conspiracy case

The Telangana High Court has granted Congress leader Pawan Khera a week's transit anticipatory bail in a forgery and criminal conspiracy case registered by the Assam Police. The order was passed by Justice K Sujana on Friday, allowing Khera time to file a regular anticipatory bail plea before the appropriate court.

Allegations detailed Case against Khera registered after he made allegations The case against Khera was registered after he alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan, has multiple foreign passports and undisclosed assets abroad. Reportedly, Assam Police visited Khera's Delhi residence on April 7, but he was absent. He later approached the Telangana High Court for transit anticipatory bail.

Legal arguments Charges politically motivated, jungle raj: Khera's lawyer Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Khera, argued that the charges against him were politically motivated and amounted to "jungle raj" and "wild west." He questioned why such serious offenses were invoked for a press conference. Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia asked why Khera approached the Telangana High Court when he lives in Delhi, and the case is in Assam.

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