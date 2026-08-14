Union minister JP Nadda hospitalized

Notably, Nadda's hospitalization comes just hours after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on Thursday.

The last day of the session was marked by a heated exchange between opposition members and Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had raised an issue regarding alleged "purification" rituals at Haldwani's Ram Lila Maidan after his speech there.