Union minister JP Nadda hospitalized
What's the story
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he complained of uneasiness. He underwent a coronary angiography on Thursday evening, the hospital confirmed in a statement. "Union Health Minister JP Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography on the evening of August 13, 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology, AIIMS," the hospital said.
Political context
Nadda's hospitalization comes after heated exchange with Kharge
Notably, Nadda's hospitalization comes just hours after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on Thursday.
The last day of the session was marked by a heated exchange between opposition members and Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had raised an issue regarding alleged "purification" rituals at Haldwani's Ram Lila Maidan after his speech there.
Ritual allegations
Investigation to be launched into 'shuddikaran' allegations
Kharge alleged that BJP workers conducted a havan and "shuddikaran" at the venue after his event.
Nadda condemned these actions, saying, "The BJP does not subscribe to such activities. The incident is painful not just for the Congress but for all of us."
He assured the House that an investigation would be launched into these allegations.
Career overview
Who is JP Nadda?
Born on December 2, 1960, in Patna, Bihar, Nadda hails from Himachal Pradesh.
He completed his BA from Patna University and studied LLB at Himachal Pradesh University.
He was an active participant in movements run by Jai Prakash Narayan during his youth and served as the National Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1989.
Political career
Nadda held several key positions in BJP
In 1991, Nadda became the President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and was elected as an MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1993.
He served as Health Minister in the BJP state government and became National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2010.
Elected to Rajya Sabha for the first time in 2012, he took charge of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from 2014-2019.