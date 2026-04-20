Hemant Soren's chopper denied landing as Modi takes jhalmuri break

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's recent roadside stop in Jhargram, West Bengal, has sparked a political controversy. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, MLA Kalpana Soren, were denied permission to land their helicopter due to the Prime Minister's extended schedule for an impromptu food stop. The Sorens were reportedly scheduled to attend public meetings in Dantan and Keshiyari but had to return to Ranchi without completing their program.

Accusations 'Photo-ops' over democratic rights, says TMC The TMC accused PM Modi of prioritizing "photo-ops" over democratic rights. In a post on X, TMC said, "Two democratically elected leaders. Grounded. Kept waiting for hours. And ultimately forced to return to Ranchi without completing their scheduled programme, all because a Prime Minister's extended snack break and photo-ops took precedence over their democratic rights and constitutional standing." The party wrote, "Narendra Modi's Adivasi-Birodhi mindset has been exposed for all to see."

Campaign trail PM's rally stop sparks enthusiasm among supporters Earlier in the day, PM Modi had addressed a rally in Jhargram before stopping at College Mor on his way to the helipad. He was seen interacting with locals and eating jhalmuri at a roadside stall. The stop attracted supporters who raised slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram," "Narendra Modi zindabad," and "Bharat Mata ki jai."

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