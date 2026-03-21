Himanta Sarma, wife's assets double in 5 years: Affidavit
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, have declared assets worth ₹35.15 crore in an affidavit for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The CM filed his nomination from the Jalukbari constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. The affidavit shows a sharp increase in their wealth over the years: ₹35.15 crore this year, up from ₹17.27 crore in 2021 and ₹6.38 crore in 2016.
Asset details
Sarma's movable assets worth ₹2.36 crore
According to the affidavit, Sarma has movable assets of ₹2.36 crore, which include ₹68 lakh in four bank accounts and ₹2.28 lakh in cash. He also has loans and advances worth ₹1.41 crore, out of which ₹78.24 lakh is lent to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. She has movable assets worth ₹13.54 crore, which include shares worth ₹2.74 crore in an unlisted company and mutual funds worth ₹2.32 crore, among other things.
Financial overview
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's liabilities
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment, has declared ₹19.25 crore in immovable assets. Under liabilities, she has loans worth ₹15.91 crore. While Sarma reported no investments in bonds or mutual funds, his wife has investments worth ₹5.10 crore across various categories. The couple doesn't own any agricultural land as per their affidavit disclosures for the upcoming elections.
Election update
Election Commission sets deadline for nomination process
A total of 116 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the 126-seat Assam Assembly. The last date for filing nominations is March 23, with scrutiny on March 24 and withdrawal by March 26. Elections will be held on April 9, and results will be declared on May 4. Other prominent candidates include Speaker Biswajit Daimary from Tamulpur and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia from Nazira.