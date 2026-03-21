Himanta Sarma, wife's assets double in 5 years: Affidavit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, have declared assets worth ₹35.15 crore in an affidavit for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The CM filed his nomination from the Jalukbari constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. The affidavit shows a sharp increase in their wealth over the years: ₹35.15 crore this year, up from ₹17.27 crore in 2021 and ₹6.38 crore in 2016.

Asset details Sarma's movable assets worth ₹2.36 crore According to the affidavit, Sarma has movable assets of ₹2.36 crore, which include ₹68 lakh in four bank accounts and ₹2.28 lakh in cash. He also has loans and advances worth ₹1.41 crore, out of which ₹78.24 lakh is lent to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. She has movable assets worth ₹13.54 crore, which include shares worth ₹2.74 crore in an unlisted company and mutual funds worth ₹2.32 crore, among other things.

Financial overview Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's liabilities Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment, has declared ₹19.25 crore in immovable assets. Under liabilities, she has loans worth ₹15.91 crore. While Sarma reported no investments in bonds or mutual funds, his wife has investments worth ₹5.10 crore across various categories. The couple doesn't own any agricultural land as per their affidavit disclosures for the upcoming elections.

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