'Hindi devoured many languages...': Udhayanidhi warns of regional identity erasure

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has slammed the imposition of Hindi, claiming it has led to the gradual disappearance of regional mother tongues in northern states. Speaking at a Language Martyrs Day event, he paid homage to those who died during the 1960s anti-Hindi agitation and reiterated his party's opposition to the three-language policy. "Today in many states their mother tongue has vanished... Hindi is a language that has devoured many languages," he said.

Language impact Stalin's concerns over Hindi imposition Stalin said, "All of you think this through, many states lost their mother tongue. Like Haryana lost Haryanvi, Biharis lost Bihari, Bhojpuri, and Chhattisgarh lost their own mother tongue." He added, "There are multiple states that lost their mother tongue after implementing Hindi in their state as a language for communication and learning." He said this trend shows how language dominance can erase regional identity and culture.

Policy defense Stalin defends Tamil Nadu's two-language policy Stalin defended the state's two-language policy of Tamil and English, calling it a successful model for progress in education, industry, healthcare, and overall development. He accused the central government of "cultural invasion" through language policy via the National Education Policy. He also slammed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for withholding funds over non-implementation of the three-language policy.

