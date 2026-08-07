'His name makes terrorists shiver': Rijiju defends Shah in LS
What's the story
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has defended Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha. The opposition has been demanding Shah's presence and a statement on the July 20 police action against protesters over the NEET paper leak row. "They create a ruckus and then disappear," Rijiju slammed the opposition, adding, "Home Minister Amit Shah comes to Parliament early in the morning and returns only late at night. He remains in Parliament throughout the day."
Opposition criticism
Rijiju slams Congress for sloganeering against Shah
Rijiju also slammed the Congress for its sloganeering against Shah, saying his name sends fear among terrorists and extremists.
"When the discussion begins and Home Minister...gives his reply, you will not be able to withstand hearing it," he added.
He rejected opposition demands for Shah's appearance, saying ministers attend proceedings relevant to their ministries.
"You cannot dictate which minister should come to the House or who should answer. That will be decided by the Chair and the government," he said.
Adjournment details
Lok Sabha passes MSME Development Bill amid ruckus
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid opposition protests over the NEET paper leak and alleged donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram temple.
Amid the uproar, the Lok Sabha passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, without debate.
Both Houses will reconvene until 11:00am on August 10.