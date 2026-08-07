'His name makes terrorists shiver': Rijiju defends Shah in LS

Rijiju also slammed the Congress for its sloganeering against Shah, saying his name sends fear among terrorists and extremists.

"When the discussion begins and Home Minister...gives his reply, you will not be able to withstand hearing it," he added.

He rejected opposition demands for Shah's appearance, saying ministers attend proceedings relevant to their ministries.

"You cannot dictate which minister should come to the House or who should answer. That will be decided by the Chair and the government," he said.