Congress appoints ex-hockey captain Pargat Singh as Punjab president
What's the story
The Indian National Congress (INC) has appointed former hockey captain Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). The 61-year-old replaces Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who resigned after meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. INC general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot consulted senior state leaders before submitting his report to the party high command.
Leadership dynamics
Singh's appointment aims to balance internal equations
Singh, a Jat Sikh leader, was preferred over former minister Vijay Inder Singla, a Hindu leader, for the post.
His appointment aims to balance party dynamics and maintain leadership options for the 2027 polls.
Several senior Congress leaders such as Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Gurdaspur MP and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are considered potential candidates for the chief ministerial post.
Political career
Singh's political journey and challenges ahead
Singh started his political career as a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member in 2012 before joining the Congress in 2016.
He has been elected thrice from Jalandhar Cantonment and served as a cabinet minister under Channi's government.
His appointment comes with the challenge of reorganizing the state unit, resolving differences among senior leaders, and strengthening grassroots networks ahead of upcoming elections.
Sports legacy
Singh's achievements in hockey and his new role
Before entering politics, Singh had a successful career in international hockey, having captained India at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics.
He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1989 and Padma Shri in 1998 for his contributions to Indian sport.
As PPCC chief, Singh will now have to take the ideas and vision of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to the people while also addressing local issues.