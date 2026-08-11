Panel suggests capping hospital room rates at 3-star hotel prices

The panel noted that hospital room charges differ widely across locations and among hospitals in the same area.

For instance, at Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai, a single private room costs ₹6,000-₹12,000 per day. In contrast, three-star hotels charge ₹2,500-₹4,500 per night.

Similarly, at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi, a single private room costs ₹7,000-₹11,500 per day while three-star hotels charge ₹2,100-₹3,500 per night.