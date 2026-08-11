Panel suggests capping hospital room rates at 3-star hotel prices
What's the story
A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare has proposed capping hospital room charges at the average tariff of three-star hotels in the vicinity. The recommendation is part of a report on making healthcare more affordable and accessible in India. It was presented to the Rajya Sabha and laid before the Lok Sabha on August 7.
Cost comparison
Hospital room charges differ widely across locations
The panel noted that hospital room charges differ widely across locations and among hospitals in the same area.
For instance, at Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai, a single private room costs ₹6,000-₹12,000 per day. In contrast, three-star hotels charge ₹2,500-₹4,500 per night.
Similarly, at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi, a single private room costs ₹7,000-₹11,500 per day while three-star hotels charge ₹2,100-₹3,500 per night.
Transparent pricing
Panel recommends fixed package rates for standard medical, surgical procedures
The panel has also recommended fixed package rates for standard medical and surgical procedures. These packages should include surgeon fees, diagnostic tests, consumables, and standard post-operative care.
For complex treatments, tertiary hospitals should provide comprehensive cost estimates before treatment starts.
The committee suggested financial navigators to help patients understand costs and insurance coverage.
Investment scrutiny
Large FDI in private hospitals could lead to monopolistic practices
The committee also expressed concern over large Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in private hospital chains. It warned that this could lead to monopolistic practices and higher costs across the healthcare ecosystem.
The panel suggested reviewing FDI limits on operational management of existing healthcare facilities to protect affordable mid-sized hospitals from corporate buyouts.
It also recommended directing foreign investments toward domestic manufacturing of medical technologies and pharmaceuticals instead.
Public health push
Committee calls for increasing capacity in government hospitals
The committee also called for improving capacity in government hospitals by adding more beds and specialist doctors. This is particularly important in areas with high patient loads.
By improving public healthcare, the dependence on costly private facilities could be reduced and out-of-pocket spending minimized.
The panel's recommendations are not yet government policy, but require acceptance and regulatory action before becoming mandatory for hospitals.